WealthTrust Axiom LLC Boosts Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 306,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,408,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.59. 638,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,067. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.91. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 270.71%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

