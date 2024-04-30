WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys 14,300 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Mativ were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MATV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mativ by 264.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mativ during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Mativ by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MATV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.35. 93,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,436. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $452.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.07%.

In other Mativ news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,010,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

