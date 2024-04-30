WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,226,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,725 shares during the quarter. TETRA Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

TETRA Technologies Stock Down 4.4 %

TETRA Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. 1,515,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.20. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.76 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.