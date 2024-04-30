Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace makes up 1.0% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $2,825,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $1,697,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $407,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 15.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.18. 3,398,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $69.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

