Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Mastercard by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,041,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $460.25. 908,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,593. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $471.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $357.85 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,728 shares of company stock valued at $19,479,753. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.91.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

