5N Plus (VNP) to Release Earnings on Monday

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of C$88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$84.15 million.

Shares of VNP traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,484. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$415.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.95. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$2.86 and a 12-month high of C$5.13.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 60,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,561.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 69,100 shares of company stock worth $312,032. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNP. Raymond James raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

