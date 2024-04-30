Arko (ARKO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Arko to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Arko had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arko to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arko Stock Performance

Shares of Arko stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 228,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,601. The stock has a market cap of $486.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Arko has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09.

Arko Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arko

In other Arko news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $18,878,185.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,683,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,983,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Further Reading

