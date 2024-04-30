Nuvei (NVEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $321.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. On average, analysts expect Nuvei to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nuvei Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NVEI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.22. 225,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,912. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nuvei Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.28%.

NVEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a "peer perform" rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

