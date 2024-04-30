Emerald (EEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Emerald has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter.

Emerald stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. 16,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. Emerald has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Emerald from $8.40 to $8.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

