Fuel Tech (FTEK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ FTEK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,808. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTEK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on FTEK

Fuel Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.