Latitude Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IJR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.16. The stock had a trading volume of 454,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,610. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.85. The company has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.