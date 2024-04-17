Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBSH. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CBSH traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $53.22. 192,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,426. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,321 shares of company stock worth $752,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

