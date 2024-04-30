Boise Cascade (BCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 3.0 %

Boise Cascade stock traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.15. 72,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,943. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $66.82 and a 1-year high of $154.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.60%.

BCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,564.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

