Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of APLS stock traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.94. 3,599,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,669. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 1,148 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $77,799.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $77,799.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $3,743,526.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,452,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 376,427 shares of company stock valued at $23,169,639 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APLS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

