Corsair Gaming (CRSR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Corsair Gaming has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $417.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.57 million. On average, analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Corsair Gaming Stock Performance
Shares of Corsair Gaming stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 53,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.79 and a beta of 1.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Corsair Gaming Company Profile
Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.
