Corsair Gaming (CRSR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Corsair Gaming has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $417.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.57 million. On average, analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 53,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

