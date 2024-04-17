Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of General Motors by 10.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 15.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,336 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of General Motors by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,532,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $55,065,000 after purchasing an additional 109,760 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 108.7% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 166,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of General Motors by 27.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 139,318 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Down 0.1 %

GM stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,384,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,267,336. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

