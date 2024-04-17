Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,674,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,101,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,618,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,481,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.84. The stock had a trading volume of 80,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,437. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.29. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

