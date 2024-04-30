LGL Partners LLC Has $83.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 11.4% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LGL Partners LLC owned about 0.67% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $83,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.60. The company had a trading volume of 39,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,294. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $231.02 and a twelve month high of $300.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.93 and its 200-day moving average is $274.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

