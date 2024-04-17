Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 7,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Camber Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,291,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,102. Camber Energy has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Get Camber Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEI. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Camber Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Camber Energy by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,253,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 617,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Camber Energy by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 437,261 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camber Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Camber Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camber Energy

Camber Energy, Inc provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America. The company operates through two segments, Power Generation and Oil and Gas Exploration. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.