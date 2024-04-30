Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Williams Trading reissued a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.38.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,012,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,920,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,920,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $50,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,751 shares in the company, valued at $242,289.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,346 shares of company stock worth $2,464,841. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,738,000 after purchasing an additional 345,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,329,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,632,000 after buying an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,264,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $199,032,000 after acquiring an additional 316,676 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Articles

