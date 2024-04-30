Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) PT Raised to $95.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Get Plexus alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLXS

Plexus Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $102.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.51. Plexus has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Plexus’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plexus news, insider Michael J. Running sold 633 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $62,027.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,569 shares in the company, valued at $153,746.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $453,291.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,239.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $62,027.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,746.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,379 shares of company stock worth $2,826,825 in the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,336,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the first quarter worth $267,000. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth $2,149,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.