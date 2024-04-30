Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Receives Outperform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $49.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $51.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LAZ. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.67.

Get Lazard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LAZ

Lazard Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LAZ opened at $39.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49. Lazard has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.57 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Lazard’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

Insider Activity at Lazard

In other Lazard news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $2,951,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,950,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 943.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,963,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,227,000 after buying an additional 1,775,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,063,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Lazard by 265.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 791,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 574,379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lazard by 84.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,019,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 466,301 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,563,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,565,000 after purchasing an additional 436,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.