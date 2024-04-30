Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,065,000 after buying an additional 2,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,220,000 after buying an additional 314,511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after buying an additional 2,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.64. 5,157,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,885,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

