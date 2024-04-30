The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 88,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,053,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $85,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 13,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,998,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,643,522. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

