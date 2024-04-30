696 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $332.51. 532,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,582. The company has a market capitalization of $114.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.88. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $246.28 and a one year high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

