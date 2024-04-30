Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Sold by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October accounts for approximately 1.5% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $41,275,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 331.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 912,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after buying an additional 700,704 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 907,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,789,000 after acquiring an additional 231,202 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 137,114 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS POCT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $37.49. The stock had a trading volume of 26,413 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18. The stock has a market cap of $616.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

