Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Acquires 8,800 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNP. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 646,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,345. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $11.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

