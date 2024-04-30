DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Raymond James

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.67.

DexCom stock opened at $125.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.17. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,375 shares of company stock worth $25,530,859 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in DexCom by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after buying an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,868,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,136 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in DexCom by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in DexCom by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in DexCom by 1.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,517,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

