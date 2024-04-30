TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.14.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $27.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Insider Activity

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,976,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,836,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 63,378 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,303,000 after buying an additional 30,323,011 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

