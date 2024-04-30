Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Investment House LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 156,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $10,192,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,489,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,106,000 after purchasing an additional 613,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $944,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,542.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $944,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,542.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.27. 440,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

