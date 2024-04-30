Definitive Healthcare (DH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Definitive Healthcare to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 80.40%. On average, analysts expect Definitive Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DH stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 63,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,804. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DH shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

