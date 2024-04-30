GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $116.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 76.61%. On average, analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG remained flat at $9.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,444. GCM Grosvenor has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on GCMG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen raised GCM Grosvenor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

