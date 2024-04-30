Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Envestnet were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 32.7% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Envestnet by 39.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 345,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.96. 79,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,166. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $317.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at $865,867.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 1,670 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,968,274.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

