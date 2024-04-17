Keel Point LLC Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,018 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

