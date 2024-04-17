Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 434 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $114.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $118.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

