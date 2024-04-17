Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,877 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $183.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $168.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.08.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

