Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Short Interest Update

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 97,700 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATRI
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Atrion Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $418.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,142. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $407.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.76. Atrion has a one year low of $274.98 and a one year high of $622.99. The firm has a market cap of $736.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.60.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 11.46%.
Atrion Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Atrion’s payout ratio is 79.78%.
About Atrion
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
