Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Short Interest Up 14.0% in April

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

ATAT traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 559,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,568. Atour Lifestyle has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 42.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATAT. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,925,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 320,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 195,493 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,045,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 22.0% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 376,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 67,855 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

