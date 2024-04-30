Short Interest in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Declines By 6.9%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,390,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 12,240,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AUPH stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,320. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.99.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.
