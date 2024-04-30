CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Stock Price Up 30.4%

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) was up 30.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 216,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 72,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

CanAsia Energy Trading Up 21.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11.

CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CanAsia Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About CanAsia Energy

CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

