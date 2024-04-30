Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.74. Approximately 9,434,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 41,602,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

