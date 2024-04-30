JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Up 0.8%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $194.99 and last traded at $194.73. 2,211,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,290,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.28.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $552.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

