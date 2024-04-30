Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 1%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $553.60 and last traded at $553.73. 627,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,444,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $559.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.58.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $604.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total value of $723,795.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,573 shares of company stock worth $89,548,241 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after buying an additional 3,273,592 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 15,039.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,514,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.