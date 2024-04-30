Rocket Pool ETH 1-Day Volume Reaches $9.21 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for $3,284.90 or 0.05469265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and approximately $9.21 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 516,265 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 516,029.45024461. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,525.1678347 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $21,136,081.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

