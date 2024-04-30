AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Short Interest Update

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,530,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 27,620,000 shares. Approximately 27.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.
AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,413. AST SpaceMobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.87.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
