AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Short Interest Update

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,530,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 27,620,000 shares. Approximately 27.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,413. AST SpaceMobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,805 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 31.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at $463,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 110.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 240,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 126,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 124,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.