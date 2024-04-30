argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Short Interest Update

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in argenx in the third quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 420.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $471.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $521.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.16.

argenx Stock Performance

ARGX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.20. 78,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,243. argenx has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.01 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.89.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts forecast that argenx will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.