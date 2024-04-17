Decred (DCR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.80 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $313.77 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $19.61 or 0.00032181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,996,584 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

