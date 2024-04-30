Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 509,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 286,247 shares.The stock last traded at $42.89 and had previously closed at $41.13.
The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.
Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 71.01%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Heartland Financial USA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.06.
About Heartland Financial USA
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
