Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for 1.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,232 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27,778.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,009,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,114,000 after buying an additional 1,005,577 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after acquiring an additional 683,984 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,653,000 after acquiring an additional 605,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 150.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 171,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 513,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.72. 2,463,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,840,602. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

