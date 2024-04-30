Clover Finance Reaches Market Cap of $15.54 Million (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $15.54 million and $7.49 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0673 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Clover Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 363.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance’s launch date was March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 231,089,857 coins and its circulating supply is 63,301,150 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is Clover Finance (CLV)?

Clover Finance (CLV) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Polkadot network. It aims to provide a scalable and interoperable infrastructure for DeFi applications, facilitating seamless cross-chain compatibility. Clover Finance offers a wide range of financial services, including decentralized exchanges, yield farming, and lending, enabling users to access these services across multiple blockchains.

## Who created Clover Finance (CLV)?

Clover Finance was created by a team of developers and blockchain enthusiasts. The project leverages the Polkadot ecosystem, which was developed by the Web3 Foundation, Parity Technologies, and a team of experienced blockchain engineers and researchers.

## What is CLV used for?

CLV serves as the native cryptocurrency of the Clover Finance network. It plays a vital role within the ecosystem, serving functions such as governance rights and staking rewards. CLV holders can participate in governance decisions and have a say in the future development and direction of the platform. Additionally, users can stake their CLV tokens to secure the network and earn rewards in return.

Overall, Clover Finance (CLV) aims to address the scalability and interoperability challenges faced by traditional blockchains, providing a robust infrastructure for DeFi applications. Through its use of Polkadot’s technology, Clover Finance offers users enhanced cross-chain capabilities, facilitating a more inclusive and seamless DeFi experience.”

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clover Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clover Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.